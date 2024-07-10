This Wednesday at 21:00, the Netherlands and England will battle it out for a place in the final. Jude Bellingham and Xavi Simons will be taking part. It’s a good opportunity to compare the salaries of these two talents.
Jude Bellingham is no longer a revelation, he is a key figure in European football. This year, by signing for Real Madrid, the Englishman has taken on a new dimension. In his first season in the white shirt, he scored 23 goals, won La Liga and the coveted Champions League. Now, to score points in the race for the Ballon d’Or, the British jewel hopes to offer the players a new level of success. three lions his first European Championship.
On the other side of the pitch, we can’t yet speak of a superstar. But Xavi Simons has everything to become one. His two consecutive loan spells at PSV and RB Leipzig were crowned with success. Now he is looking to take his game to the next level at a top club. Although he still belongs to Paris Saint-Germain, the Dutchman could soon join Bayern Munich. With the Netherlands, the young midfielder has become an undisputed starter, despite having scored just one goal for his country.
A great battle will take place on the pitch tonight, and if either of the two teams wants to play in the grand final against Spain, they will have to prove that they are better than their rival. A high-profile match in the EURO semi-finals.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Gross annual salary
|
Jude Bellingham
|
real Madrid
|
20.83M€
|
Xavi Simons
|
RB Leipzig
|
1.56M€
Fountain: Capology
