The fight for tickets to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020; now it’s the turn to Holland and Czech Republic, who will meet at the Puskás Stadium at 11:00 am.

Netherlands qualified as group C leader marching perfectly, adding nine points in three wins, so they will seek to maintain their good streak and access the next round of the Euro 2020.

For its part, the Czech Republic squad qualified as third place in group D with four points; concluded a win, a draw and a loss in the group stage, so now they will look for the feat to seal their ticket to the quarterfinals.

ALIGNMENTS

HOLLAND

Stekelenburg, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Van Aanholt, Wijnaldum, Depay and Malen

CZECH REPUBLIC

Vaclík, Kaderabek, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal, Soucek, Sevcik, Barak, Holes, Masopust and Schick