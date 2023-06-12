Football returns in Europe once all the competitions at the club level have finished, and this time we will have the final phase of the UEFA Nations League where a new champion will be crowned. Netherlands and Croatia They will be in charge of starting the Nations League semifinals in what aims to be a very even and disputed match. This is everything you need to know about the meeting:
In which stadium is the Netherlands vs Croatia played?
City: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Stadium: dekuip
Date: Wednesday June 14
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
How can you watch the Netherlands vs Croatia on television in Spain?
Television channel: RTVE
Live stream: RTVE.es
How can you watch the Netherlands vs Croatia on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch the Netherlands vs Croatia on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Blue to go Video Everywhere
live streaming: Blue to go Video Everywhere
How can you watch the Netherlands vs Croatia on TV in the US?
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch the Netherlands vs Croatia on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
What radio stations can be followed in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Tiempo de Juego of Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
The great novelty of the call is Tijjani Reijnders, who enters the list for the first time after a great season with AZ Alkmaar. He also highlights Andries Noppert. As a result, two goalkeepers are dropped from the list: Bart Verbruggen and Jasper Cillessen.
Another notable absentee is Steven Berghuis. The Ajax player was actually a fixture in recent years but has now been pushed aside by Koeman
The defender Josko Gvardiol will be out of the Croatian team for the Final Four of the Nations League due to an abdominal wall injury, the Croatian Football Federation announced. The 21-year-old Leipzig defender will not arrive in time for next Wednesday’s semi-final match against hosts the Netherlands in Rotterdam.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Gibraltar
|
3-0 win
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
France
|
4-0 loss
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Argentina
|
Defeat 2-2 (penalties)
|
World Cup Qatar
|
USA
|
3-1 win
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Qatar
|
2-0 win
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Türkiye
|
0-2 win
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Welsh
|
Draw 1-1
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Morocco
|
2-1 win
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Argentina
|
loss 3-0
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Brazil
|
1-1 victory (penalties)
|
World Cup Qatar
The last time the two countries met in an official match was at the 1998 World Cup in France, when the teams fought for third place after being eliminated against Brazil and France. This time, Croatia took the game 2-1.
Netherlands: Bijlow; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Ake; Blind, Wijnaldum, Wieffer; Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Depay.
Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sosa, Sutalo, Barisic; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Ivanusek, Perisic, Kramaric.
Netherlands 3-2 Croatia
