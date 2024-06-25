Next Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on the field of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, the Netherlands National Team will face the Austrian team, who has just left out the Poland National Team, on date two. Both teams are part of Group D, in the EURO 2024.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between the Netherlands and Austria: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
City: Berlin Germany
Stadium: Berlin Olympic
Date: Tuesday June 25
Schedule: 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 1:00 p.m. (Argentina), 10:00 a.m. (Mexico).
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
You can see the match live through the signal TVE’s La1 and streaming on RTVE Play (Spain), sky sports (Mexico) and Disney+ and ESPN Latin America (Argentina).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
France
|
0-0
|
Euro 2024
|
Poland
|
2-1V
|
Euro 2024
|
Iceland
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Canada
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Germany
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Poland
|
3-1V
|
Euro 2024
|
France
|
1-0 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Swiss
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Serbia
|
2-1V
|
Friendly
|
Türkiye
|
6-1V
|
Friendly
To think that in football the only ones who play are the twenty-two elements sent to the field, plus the changes that the coach decides to make during the matches, is something extremely wrong. The fans play a special role in each match, as shown in the ‘orange’ party that the fans of the Netherlands put together, prior to their match against the French National Team.
Goalie: Verbruggen
Defending: Dufries, De Brij, Van Dijk, Aké
Half: Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman
Lead: Simons, Depay, Gakpo
The Austrian National Team arrives at this commitment with its emotional state through the roof. And, in their match against the Polish squad, whom they practically left out of the competition, they confirmed their good performance by defeating them 3-1. Will football be enough for them to repeat the formula for the Netherlands team?
Goalie: Schlager
Defending: Posch, Querfeld, Danso, Mwene
Half: Grillitsch, Seiwald, Baumgartner
Lead: Laimer, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch
If we had been told before the competition started that the match between Austria and the Netherlands would be a match with a reserved prediction, we would hardly have believed it. However, the Austrians have become the dark horse of the competition, so our prediction for this game is 1-1.
Netherlands 1-1 Austria
