England and the Netherlands, the two favourites who have been on the better side of the Euro 2019 draw, will play their way to the final this Wednesday (9pm, TVE1) in Dortmund. Both have gone through difficult moments that could have left them out of the competition. At the same time, both Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman have been heavily criticised, especially the Englishman, for the football their teams have played. Both coaches have taken refuge in results rather than in the game.

