Parity is on the move at the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands. This establishment has taken a strong decision: it now only recruits women among its employees. One way to catch up: of the 700 teachers, only 22% were women. “If we had continued to recruit at the same rate as before, we would have had to wait for the year 2042 to achieve parity”, explains director Robert-Jan Smits.

Among the staff, if some do not take a dim view of this measure, others have had more virulent reactions, sometimes calling into question the qualifications of some recruits. The university has faced criticism from those who see the policy as a measure that discriminates against men. The Netherlands Institute for Human Rights was seized. Faced with the controversy, the school could agree to recruit some men in 2021.