The Netherlands and the United States are undefeated in this World Cup

The Netherlands team has not displayed its best game in the first phase, but two wins and a draw have helped it qualify as the leader of group A and to be one of the five teams that does not know defeat. England, Morocco, Croatia and the United States are the other four unbeaten teams.

The North Americans recorded a victory and two draws to move as second to England in Group B. Pulisic’s goal was decisive in the only American victory. No team has achieved full victories in the first phase.