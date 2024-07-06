The Dutch national team defeated its Turkish counterpart, 2-1, in the quarter-final match of “Euro 2024” on Saturday evening in Berlin, in an exciting match in which the Turks led for 70 minutes.

Samet Akaydin scored for the Turkish team in the 35th minute, and the Turks held on to the score until the 70th minute.

In the 70th minute, Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij scored the equaliser, before Dutch striker Cody Gakpo forced the winning goal, which came from Turkish defender Mert Moldur.

With this hard-fought victory, the Netherlands qualified for the semi-finals of the Euro, for the first time since the 2004 edition, where they will now face England.