How did you feel about the content of this article?

Police officers in Amsterdam: Dutch government claims need for “neutrality”, but national coordinator against discrimination and racism points out that part of society will be excluded due to their beliefs | Photo: Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons

The Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius, announced this Wednesday (28) that she will prohibit police officers from wearing symbols or garments of a religious nature, which include the veil, the kippah and the crucifixes, aiming to guarantee the “neutrality of the uniform”.

“Police officers are people who represent the government with a special task. Visible expressions of religion or belief are not consistent with your uniform. Therefore, we are going to regulate the neutrality of the police uniform”, indicated the member of the government, through a message on Twitter.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, who belongs to Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal VVD party, explained that he wants “religious neutrality” to be “explicitly” clear in the dress code of the Dutch police.

“It’s really far from discrimination. The police is an inclusive organization, and it is working hard to be even more inclusive. But I think neutrality is really important,” said the minister.

On the situation of women who cover their heads with a veil, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius assured that they will continue to be welcome in the police, but “in other places, because, during contact with the public, you have to be neutral so that people who stay ahead always see the same uniform”.

The measure had the support of the parliamentary majority, but Rabin Baldewsingh, national coordinator against discrimination and racism, criticized the ban and considered that the minister “is not serving society, if a part of society is excluded from playing its role, due to to their beliefs”.