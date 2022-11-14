(Reuters) – The shirts worn by the Netherlands national team during the World Cup will be auctioned to support migrant workers in Qatar, the Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) said on Monday.

The KNVB is one of the few football associations to criticize working conditions and the treatment of human rights in Qatar, where migrant and foreign workers make up the majority of the population of 2.8 million.

After consulting the players, the KNVB has decided that the proceeds from the online auction will be used to improve the situation of migrant workers, the KNVB said on its website.

“It has not gone unnoticed by anyone that facilitating the tournament has had a huge impact on migrant workers in Qatar,” said Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

“They have been working on stadiums, infrastructure and accommodation in very difficult conditions. We will remember this during all our activities there. It is clear to everyone that these conditions really need to improve.”

“We hope that our presence will contribute to the changes underway,” added Van Dijk.

“Much has already been done in meeting rooms to improve the situation of migrant workers. But we also want to make a concrete contribution from the locker room.”

The Dutch national team will also have time in Qatar to meet with a group of around 20 immigrants to talk about their working conditions and offer them the opportunity to attend squad training.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska, in Gdansk)