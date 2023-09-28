Three people were killed in two gun attacks in Rotterdam, a port city in the Netherlands, on Thursday, September 28. The country’s authorities confirmed that other people were injured. A man shot at an apartment and then at a medical center, before being arrested by police. The motives behind the attack are unknown.

Three people died in a double shooting that occurred this Thursday, September 28, in the port city of Rotterdam., the second largest in the Netherlands. An armed man opened fire first in an apartment in a neighborhood located southeast of the center of the Dutch city, and then at the Erasmus Hospital, before being arrested by police forces.

In the first place, the suspect, 32 years olddressed in a combat uniform, killed a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter. Shortly afterward, in a classroom at a nearby university hospital, he fired again, leaving a third fatality: a 43-year-old teacheraccording to information from the Dutch channel ‘NOS’.

“First there was a shooting on the fourth floor. There were four or five shots. “Then they threw a Molotov cocktail against the teaching center,” declared a medical student quoted by the television channel ‘RTL’ without giving his name.

The alleged shooter, known to police services for animal abuse, had taken refuge in the hospital while elite Dutch police troops entered the hospital complex. It also caused fires that spread panic, according to photos published on social networks, but they were controlled by firefighters.

Finally, The 32-year-old man, armed with a gun, was arrested by police near the hospital helipad. He did not resist.

The motives behind the attack are unknown

“We still cannot say anything about the motives for these terrible acts. The investigation continues,” Attorney General Hugo Hillenaar told reporters, stressing that the suspect was cooperating with the police.

The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, reacted on platform X: “My thoughts are with the victims of violence, with their loved ones and with all the people who have gone through this great fear.”

“We have been shocked by a horrible incident. Shots were fired in two different places in the city. Many people witnessed it,” Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb also declared. And he added: “Emotions in the city are very high. My condolences to the victims.”

The Police assured that the evidence shows that there was no other shooter besides the man who was arrested.

Members of special units of the police and firefighters gather at a fire in a building on Heiman Dullaertplein, after shootings in Rotterdam, on September 28, 2023. (Photo by Marco van der Caaij / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT AFP – MARCO VAN DER CAAIJ

Rotterdam is often the scene of shootings generally attributed to violence between rival drug gangs.

Similar events have affected the country. In 2019, three people died in an attack on a tram in the city of Utrecht. In 2011, the country was shocked when 24-year-old Tristan van der Lis killed six people and injured ten others in a crowded shopping center in the small town of Alphen aan den Rijn.

With AFP, Reuters and local media