The Netherlands experienced, during the night of Monday to Tuesday, another night of demonstrations against the curfew measures enacted on Saturday, turning in places to direct confrontation with the police forces and, in others, to scenes of looting from Amsterdam to Rotterdam, via The Hague, but also towns of lesser importance. According to Amsterdam Police Chief Frank Paauw, “The people who have taken to the streets come from partly known groups, such as political movements or hooligans, but there are also very angry people among them “. The police used water cannons, tear gas canisters and at least 184 arrests in rallies which, at its peak, numbered 1,500 people like Sunday in the capital. In the village of Urk, in the conservative and Protestant north of the country otherwise known as “the belt of the Bible”, a Covid-19 testing center was set on fire on Saturday evening. A hospital was also attacked in Enschede. “The fire at a screening center in Urk goes beyond all limits ”, Declared Sunday the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge. Liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte sees these events as the “Worst riots in forty years “.

An avalanche of contradictory decisions

However, he denounces the idea of ​​a deprivation of liberty, agitated by the extreme right: “It has nothing to do with the struggle for freedom. We don’t take all of these measures for fun. We are doing it because we are fighting the virus and it is for the moment the virus which takes our freedom. “ According to the head of government, “99% of the Dutch support the restrictionsAnd therefore his political choices. Because Geert Wilders indeed plays on velvet. The leader of the Freedom Party, who does not fundamentally take a negative view of these events, criticizes both the restriction of citizens’ freedoms and the lax attitude towards immigration. Commenting on Twitter the images of fire and looting of stores, he concludes: “The scum – often immigrant – destroys our country “,before calling for the deployment of the army to counter the ” civil war “ In Eindhoven, however, the rallies gave rise to demonstrations of force by the Islamophobic movement Pegida, which contradicted Geert Wilders’ statements. The mayor of the city, John Jorritsma, from the training of the prime minister, described, on Sunday, the demonstrators as the “Lees of society “ . “It’s the scum that does that” ,Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra abounded yesterday before continuing: “You don’t capitulate to the people who smash store windows. “

It must be said that the avalanche of contradictory decisions does not help restore credit to health policy. When the virus first appeared, the country favored collective immunity and deemed wearing the mask unnecessary before making it mandatory, in December, in public places, after the discovery of new variants. The sudden closure of stores on Christmas Eve gave credence to the idea of ​​blind management when, a few weeks earlier, they were crowded with people on Black Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, 13,500 people have died in the Netherlands.

Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party rises in the polls

Since the allowance scandal that led to the resignation of his government ten days ago, the Prime Minister has been content to deal with routine business. A few weeks before the legislative elections of March 17, these demonstrations fall badly for Mark Rutte who sees the Party for the freedom of Geert Wilders back up in the polls. At present, however, the right could make sure to win 41 to 45 seats out of 150 in the Second Chamber, against 18 to 22 for the far right. To consolidate his lead, the Liberal could be tempted to play the security escalation. In 2017, faced with the Islamophobic protests of his opponent, he did not hesitate to cross the Rubicon and call on those who “Refuse to adapt and criticize our values, (to) go away“. Geert Wilders took advantage of the health crisis to denounce budgetary constraints and an alleged euthanasia of the elderly to whom the artificial respirator was offered in the event of contamination.