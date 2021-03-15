The Dutch government has temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over the risk of clots, and the death of a woman in Austria.

“Based on new information, the Dutch Medicines Authority has recommended suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, ”said a Ministry of Health statement.

Distribution of the AstraZeneca has been shelved until March 18 and an investigation into possible side effects has been launched. The suspension of AstraZeneca in the Netherlands will delay the immunization of nearly 43,000 people.

“There should be no doubt about vaccines. I think it is very important that the side effects reports are properly investigated, ”Said Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge. “We must always be cautious, so it is advisable to press the pause button now as a precaution, I completely trust our experts with this.”

Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Iceland, Thailand and Ireland have already suspended AstraZeneca immunization, but the World Health Organization insists “there is no reason not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19. “