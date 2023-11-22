Who will replace Prime Minister Mark Rutte? The Dutch go to the polls this Wednesday, November 22, for a suspenseful general election in which three candidates are tied in the polls, including the far right, which has made a last-minute advance in the polls.

Polls have been especially volatile. For weeks they indicated an even race between three candidates, before announcing, a few days before the vote, an unexpected advance by the extreme right, now also among the favorites.

The polling stations opened at 7:30 a.m. (6:300 GMT) and will close at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.), with the first exit polls.

These early elections are being closely watched in Europe, where Mark Rutte has played a leading role in issues ranging from the bailout of the eurozone – on which his hardline stance has often put him at odds with countries in the south of Europe- until the war in Ukraine.

Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, 46, from Mark Rutte’s centre-right party, could become the first female head of government. “It’s time,” she told AFP on the sidelines of a rally.

Frans Timmermans, a former European Commissioner who leads an alliance between the Greens and Labour, has received strong support ahead of the vote, according to opinion polls. He is considered an authority on the environment after having defended the EU Green Deal.

Geert Wilders tries to soften his image

According to analysts, left-wing voters support Frans Timmermans to avoid the formation of a right-wing coalition, following the advance of Geert Wilders’ far-right PVV.

Turkish-born Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius arrived in the Netherlands at the age of eight with her asylum-seeking father, but has made no secret of her ambition to reduce immigration. In some circles she drew attention when she said she was open to a possible coalition with the PVV.

Recently, Geert Wilders has attempted to soften his image by softening some of his more divisive stances. In particular, he has asserted that there are more pressing problems than reducing the number of asylum seekers, and has also softened some of his anti-Islamic views.

File: Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders at a press conference in September 2020. Remko de Waal ANP/AFP/File

A new party, the New Social Contract (NSC), led by the charismatic whistleblower Pieter Omtzigt, has retreated slightly after its rapid advance in the polls when it was launched in August.

Pieter Omtzigt, a 49-year-old polyglot, promises to make Dutch politics trustworthy after numerous scandals. He is also tough on immigration. The popular MP has regularly stated that he did not want to be prime minister, but on the eve of the general election he said he was willing to lead a government of experts.

Fragmented

Immigration, the cost of living and the housing crisis, which especially affects young Dutch voters, were the main issues of the campaign.

After the record longevity of Mark Rutte, nicknamed “Teflon” prime minister for his ability to overcome scandals, citizens are seeking a change in his way of governing, according to experts.

Mark Rutte shocked the Netherlands in July by announcing the fall of the government after “insurmountable” differences over immigration. A few days later he announced his retirement from politics.

File: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. © Robin Utrecht / ANP/AFP

No party is likely to win more than 20% of the vote, meaning lengthy debates will be necessary to form a coalition.

The last government took 271 days, a record number. And for now, the suspense is total. “Whoever knows who is going to win these elections is lying,” political scientist Julia Wouters told AFP. “Anything can still happen.”

With AFP