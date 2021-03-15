The Dutch authorities have decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the country until March 28. Writes about it government press service March 14th.

It is noted that this decision was taken by the Dutch Medicines Authority (MEB) as a precautionary measure. This was due to reports of possible side effects in the form of thrombosis, which came from Denmark and Norway. At the same time, no such cases have been recorded on the territory of the Netherlands, the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The Dutch government added that vaccination with BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna drugs in the country will continue.

It became known yesterday that three medical workers in Norway were hospitalized with blood clots after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca. As the country’s drug agency clarified, it is also known about serious or minor bleeding in several young patients who received the same vaccine.

The day before, a 38-year-old teacher died in Slovakia after being vaccinated against COVID-19 using the drug AstraZeneca.

On March 12, Italy began investigations into the death of several patients after being vaccinated against a coronavirus infection with a drug from the same company. The day before, Denmark decided to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca due to possible blood clots after its use. Following her, the authorities in Italy, Norway and Iceland, out of precautionary reasons, made a similar decision.

AstraZeneca responded to the actions of these countries by saying that its COVID-19 drug was well tolerated in clinical trials.

According to the company, as of March 8, 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism in those vaccinated were detected in the European Union and the UK, which is “much less than one would expect.” The company emphasized that human safety “comes first,” but the evidence it has indicates that the cause of the blood clots was not a vaccine.