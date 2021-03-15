The Dutch authorities have decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as a precautionary measure. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports of the country, published on website departments on Sunday, March 14th.

The Dutch government clarified that they took such a step following a similar decision by Ireland based on reports from Denmark and Norway about possible serious side effects after using the vaccine.

The document notes that based on the new information, the Dutch Medicines Authority has approached the government with a recommendation to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure and pending the results of investigations into blood clots. In turn, the Ministry of Health approved this recommendation and decided not to use the vaccine for two weeks, until March 28 inclusive.

Agency Reuters notes that such a decision will lead to delays in vaccinations in the Netherlands, which pre-ordered 12 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. The country’s health authorities have planned about 290 thousand injections in the next two weeks.

Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca said the drug was safe amid the suspension of its use in some countries.

According to the company, as of March 8, 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism in those vaccinated were detected in the European Union and the UK, which is “much less than one would expect.” The company emphasized that human safety “comes first,” but the evidence it has indicates that the cause of the blood clots was not a vaccine.

It became known yesterday that three medical workers in Norway were hospitalized with blood clots after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca. As the country’s drug agency clarified, it is also known about serious or minor bleeding in several young patients who received the same vaccine.

The day before, a 38-year-old teacher died in Slovakia after being vaccinated against COVID-19 using the drug AstraZeneca.

On March 12, Italy began investigations into the death of several patients after being vaccinated against a coronavirus infection with a drug from the same company. The day before, Denmark decided to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca due to possible blood clots after its use. Following her, the authorities in Italy, Norway and Iceland, out of precautionary reasons, made a similar decision.