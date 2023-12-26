Until the 1980s, the Dutch Internal Security Service (BVD) monitored Jewish citizens of Amsterdam who were survivors of the Holocaust, considering them a potential danger to democracy. Some of those spied on were members of the Dutch Committee for Auschwitz, founded in 1956 and dedicated to commemorating the liberation of the concentration camp. The secret services classified the organization as extremist, according to declassified documents from the National Archive from between 1945 and 1998 that have been analyzed. the newspaper Het Parool. The military police, in charge of customs, also participated in the espionage, reporting on people who participated in trips to Poland, where the largest extermination center of Nazism was located.

The writings kept by the National Archives have been accessible to the public since 2022 and total 71,000 personal files. They reflect the extensive surveillance carried out by the intelligence services, are unblemished and cannot be copied. The portfolios include politicians, journalists and lawyers, intellectuals, activists, artists and other representatives of civil society in the capital.

The BVD is the predecessor of the current General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), which this Saturday issued a statement explaining that Holocaust survivors “were not seen as a threat.” However, an exception was made for those associated with the Committee for Auschwitz because they were considered “a communist front organization.” The AIVD note adds that it is necessary to take into account the context of the Cold War, and points out that several historical studies show that the committee “was dominated by communists.” At that time, communism was “the great threat to national security.” From the content of a letter dated 1964 read by the newspaper, it is clear that the BVD saw the committee as an organization of this nature.

The Dutch Communist Party itself was also spied on and some of its members also belonged to the committee. “No one knew about this. Those were different times, but reporting on people who remember their massacred relatives cannot be justified even today,” Jacques Grishaver, current president of the committee, told NOS public television.

The Dutch secret services had an informant whose testimonies were added to the police lists of travelers committed to the memory of Auschwitz who visited the camp in Poland. One of the issues discussed by the committee, according to a mole report, was the release of the German Willy Lages, responsible for the deportation of more than 70,000 Dutch Jews. Lages was the head of the city's Security Service, and his death sentence for these crimes was commuted to life imprisonment in 1948. In 1966 he was released for supposedly suffering from a terminal illness. At the meeting reported by the BVD infiltrator, “everyone present considered the release of a subject whose place is prison scandalous,” he points out. Het Parool. Lages traveled to Germany after his release and died five years later.

Another issue analyzed by the committee, and closely followed by the BVD, was the search for compensation for Jewish survivors of the war and their families. A form of subsidy for those persecuted by the Nazis legally established in 1973, almost 30 years after World War II. Of the 140,000 Jews residing in the Netherlands in 1940, only 35,000 remained. Of the 107,000 deported to the extermination camps, 102,000 died. Along with them, 220 members of the Roma and Sinti communities perished, according to the Committee for Auschwitz.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In 1947, at least 342 Jewish residents of Amsterdam had to pay taxes on properties left abandoned by their internment in the concentration camps. In most cases, their homes were confiscated by the Nazis and sold to Dutch collaborators. The facts were uncovered in 2011 by Charlotte van den Berg, an intern who worked on the digitization of municipal archives. Not finding a response from the City Council, she went in 2013 to Het Parool (founded by the Dutch resistance in 1941). The City Council then commissioned a report, made public in 2014, and which resulted in a fund of 10 million euros to be distributed among the city's Jewish community.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_