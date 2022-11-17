A Dutch court sentenced a Ukrainian and two Russians to life in prison on Thursday for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 “with a BUK missile”. [disparado] from an agricultural field” in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, although the trial was held in absentia and none of the accused are under arrest.

The Russians Igor “Strelkov” Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and the Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were found guilty of the crash of the plane and the murder of the 298 passengers who were on board the MH17, according to the sentence read by the president of the court, Hendrik Steenhuis, before hundreds of relatives of victims of that tragedy.

Girkin and Dubinsky had “high-level functions and coordination of the operation” that led to the downing of MH17, while Kharchenko was “directly involved”, with the three now responsible for the compensation that will have to be paid to the families of the victims for the damage caused.

The court regretted not having information to indicate who requested the missile launcher or who gave the order to launch the missile against flight MH17, but warned that a BUK missile cannot be launched “by mistake”, as there must be prior considerations , which is why they found that “the missile was fired deliberately” and the defendants “knew what the consequences would be”.

On the other hand, the court found convincing the theory that the defendants believed that the target was a military plane, and not a passenger plane, but, because they do not have the immunity granted to combatants in a war, since Russia does not admitted its control over the area, and since the defendants did not declare themselves members of the Russian Army, they were also not authorized to shoot down a military plane.

Thus, the court declared proven that the plane was shot down by a missile, ruling out scenarios as an accident, and that Russia was involved in the “armed action” in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Former intelligence colonel Girkin, 51, was in charge of the Defense portfolio in the area where pro-Russian rebels were active and had direct contact with Moscow, and the court found that he was in charge of the battlefield in day the plane was shot down and kept the Kremlin informed.

Girkin worked with Dubinsky, 60, who was head of intelligence in the same region, maintained regular contact with Russia and the BUK was transported to the Ukrainian agricultural countryside and returned to Russian territory under his authority.

Kharchenko, 50, is the only Ukrainian of the three and at the time of the tragedy was in charge of a combat group of pro-Russian rebels in the region, under the command of Dubinsky. He escorted and supervised the missile launcher and his role was “instrumental” in the plane’s crash, making him a co-author.

Oleg Pulatov, 56, was the only one of the four who was not tried in absentia, although he never appeared in court, sending only a team of lawyers to his defence.

Pulatov was a member of a special Russian intelligence unit and, as of July 2014, was serving as deputy head of the rebel intelligence service in Donetsk. The court found that he was not present when the missile was fired and did not influence the plan, which is why he was acquitted, as his criminal responsibility for the tragedy could not be determined.