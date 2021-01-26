The newly introduced 9 p.m. curfew in the Netherlands is going badly, very badly. During the night of Monday 25 to Tuesday 26 January, riots broke out across the country, starting with Amsterdam and Rotterdam. In this second city, images of barricades on fire were observed. In Den Bosch, shops were even looted. The police were deployed in large numbers in The Hague.

The security forces were forced to arrest more than 70 people overnight, often in a tense climate. In Amsterdam, police cars were even targeted and firecrackers were thrown. Residents, for their part, are incredulous. “It’s very weird that it escalates like this, people are going crazy”, estimates a dumbfounded passerby.