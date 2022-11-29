Holland does not want surprises

On the first possession, after several security passes between the defensive line, Van Dijk puts a ball long and behind the defense for Memphis’s breaking clearance, which tries to catch the ball first but barely touches it. The Netherlands needs to win to forget about their problems and, right off the bat, they explain that they are not in for surprises.

What is clear, after the first bars of the duel, is that the Netherlands will have possession and the initiative, while Qatar will try to express itself on the counter, with defense-attack transitions. This is clarified by Al Haydos with a shot from outside the area that Noppert saves without trouble.