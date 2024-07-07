Home page politics

The Netherlands now wants to deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The government in The Hague also announced the delivery of a Patriot air defense system.

Kiev – A few days after the change of government in the Netherlands, the new Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp promised the “immediate” delivery of F-16 fighter jets during a visit to Ukraine. “Now that we have received approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately,” Veldkamp told journalists in Kiev on Saturday (July 6).

Weapons for Ukraine: Netherlands now supplies F-16 fighter jets

The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp did not provide any further information on the delivery schedule for the Ukraine war. Veldkamp is a member of the new Dutch government, which was formed after months of coalition negotiations.

The strongest party in the alliance is Geert Wilders’ right-wing populist PVV party. The new head of government Dick Schoof – like Wilders himself – had reaffirmed the Netherlands’ support for Ukraine.

Fighter jets for Ukraine: Belgium, Norway and Denmark also deliver F-16

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj said in an interview with the news agency AFP said that Ukraine needs a total of around 130 F-16 jets to achieve a balance of power with the Russian Air Force. The Western allies have so far promised the Ukrainians fewer than 100 fighter jets to defend against air attacks from Russia. In addition to the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Denmark have announced deliveries of F-16 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, The Hague is also supplying a Patriot air defence system to expand the Ukrainian protective shield against Russian air attacks. This was confirmed by Dutch Foreign Minister Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmanns, also in Kyiv, at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as the agency Union reported. The fact that a Patriot system would be made available was announced by the previous Dutch government in June.

Air defence for Ukraine: Netherlands provides Patriot system

An exact date for delivery was not given. In total, Kiev is said to currently have five Patriot systems. Another has been promised by Romania, among others. Kiev is hoping for further commitments at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. (pm/AFP)