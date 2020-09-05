Holland

The Dutch National Team makes its debut in the Nations League with a new coach. Hurricane Barça has also hit the “oranje” and Koeman changed the national bench for the warm chair at the Camp Nou. His replacement is interim Lodeweges, who aspires to get the best possible results from a promising team. De Jong, Van Dijk and Depay are the three strong men of Holland, and the future of the tulips will depend on them.

As to follow: De Jong. After a disappointing season at Barça, he hopes to redeem himself with the National Team. Today he will have a very nice test against Poland.