The Netherlands has pledged to begin delivering advanced F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine “without delay,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said during a visit to Kyiv.

Ukraine hopes these advanced American aircraft will help it better protect its cities.

Veldkamp, ​​on his first international visit since taking office, said the Netherlands was ready to send the planes to Kyiv after receiving the necessary export licenses last week.

“Now that we have obtained export permits for the first F-16 fighters, they will be delivered without delay,” he added at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

The minister’s trip to Kiev was kept secret until Sunday for security reasons.

Feldkamp did not provide further details or specify a date for the arrival of the first batch of 24 F-16s to Ukraine.

Veldkamp is part of a new governing coalition in the Netherlands, of which Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party is the largest party.

The new government, which was sworn in after months of negotiations to form it, and Wilders also stressed the Netherlands’ support for Ukraine.

Kyiv demanded the delivery of F-16 fighters shortly after the current crisis began in February 2022.

Ukrainian pilots and crews have been training for months in NATO countries to fly these advanced aircraft in preparation for their arrival.

Many NATO countries have pledged to deliver to Kiev this type of American aircraft, which is distinguished by its accuracy, speed and range.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a press interview last May that Kyiv needs about 130 of these aircraft.

But Western countries have pledged to give his country less than 100.

Russia has said its forces will target any Western military equipment, including F-16 jets, sent to Kyiv.