DPieter Omtzigt got off to a good start in the election campaign. On August 20, the independent MP founded his new party in the Netherlands. A week later, the New Social Contract, or NSC for short, came out on top in a poll. The party would get 31 of the 150 seats in the Chamber of Deputies if they were elected now. This was confirmed by the survey institute I&O at the weekend. It was followed by the new left-wing alliance of Greens and Social Democrats (28 seats) and the right-wing liberal VVD of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (22 seats). There are still almost three months until the early parliamentary elections, and the vast majority of voters have not yet made a decision. However, it is already becoming apparent that the election campaign will now run differently than some strategists thought.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

This applies above all to the political debate. Omtzigt is held in high regard, from left to right. On a scale of one to ten, potential voters give him a grade of 7.6. The new VVD chairwoman Dilan Yesilgöz got a 6.4, the leader of the farmers’ citizen movement (BBB) ​​Caroline van der Plas got a 6.0, the top candidate of the left-wing alliance Frans Timmermans got a 5.4. It will be difficult for Yesilgöz and van der Plas in particular to hit Omtzigt hard because he is very popular with their constituents. According to the survey, the moderate right-wing populist BBB would now only have twelve seats, eight fewer than a month ago, when it looked like a three-way battle between it, the VVD and the Left Alliance. The PVV would be two seats weaker. Right-wing populist forces also lost ground.