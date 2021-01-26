In the Netherlands, the imposition of a curfew during the weekend of January 23 and 24 has ignited the powder. Police stations burned down and shops looted: the country had not known such riots for forty years. In a popular district of Rotterdam, a jeweler has lost everything. The trader, who looks at the images posted by the thugs on social networks, does not understand their motives. “They can make their demands heard in the streets, but not like this“, he believes.

The local authorities do not believe, however, in the argument of the curfew, as a trigger for the violence. “What is happening has nothing to do with freedom or against curfew. It’s just about fighting with the police“Says Pieter Bas Simons, spokesperson for Rotterdam city hall. So, are these acts really isolated? After being very flexible in the restrictions, the Netherlands have just tightened the screw. Schools and businesses have been closed for more than a month, and the situation is going badly among the youngest.