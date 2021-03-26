Acting Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren this Thursday in The Hague. BART MAAT / EFE

The Netherlands has released rent control in the free market, where rents will not be able to rise more than 1% (in addition to inflation) during the next three years. It is the first time that a measure of this kind has been adopted in the private sector of the real estate market, which affects rents that exceed 750 euros per month, and will serve to protect tenants from additional expenses during the pandemic. The bill was approved by Congress on February 9, with the only voice against the far-right Forum for Democracy party, whose leader is Thierry Baudet. This Tuesday the Senate passed the screening with the rejection of the same political group. The measure reaches about 560,000 houses, according to government sources. It is estimated that last year the rent went up for about 87,000 tenants who would now be protected by the new legislation.

They can also go to the Leasing Committee with their complaints, a government body that resolves disputes between tenants and landlords. Until now, this resource was only applicable to those who rent below 750 euros per month of rent, which is known as the social or regulated market, whose rise was already controlled each year by the Government. This segment affects about 2.3 million homes (80% of total leases) and last February it was decided to freeze their rents in 2021. With the new provision, the entire market will have, at least for three years , limits to price growth, a measure that in Spain is being the subject of strong disputes in the coalition government.

The Senate also approved this Tuesday laws related to the rental policy that must come into effect from 2022 and take into account, among other things, household income. On the one hand, a higher increase in income may be considered for high salaries than for those considered medium (from 21 years of age, the minimum gross interprofessional salary for 2021 is set at 1,684 euros per month). On the other hand, the owners of the apartment in question may offer a temporary rent discount – for a maximum of three years – if the tenant has liquidity problems.

The agreement of the center-right government, which has now passed the Senate’s screening, was agreed in November 2020 by the social democracy and the environmentalists of the GroenLinks party with the Ministries of Interior and Finance. In addition to the income chapter, it includes an item of 450 million euros to make neighborhoods more sustainable, especially old ones, and an improvement in access to social housing for people who live alone. According to figures from the Central Statistical Office, tenants in the free market paid an average of 2.9% more rent in 2020 than the previous year. This was the largest increase since 2014 and the opposition criticized the government for not paying attention to the housing problem.

When the Senate asked for the rent to be frozen as of July 1, due to the coronavirus crisis, Kasja Ollongren, head of the Interior portfolio, refused to do so. He argued that tenants who had problems could better solve them through private arrangements with their landlord, or by agreeing to a temporary rent reduction. His stance earned him a motion of no confidence from the senators, an exceptional measure normally reserved for Congress by the Netherlands Constitution. It was the first time that something like this had happened in the Upper House since 1875. In this case, it was not a matter of forcing her resignation, but of telling the minister that she should change her policy.

Finally, with a broad political consensus, Ollongren agreed to put limits on price increases in the free market. The situation contrasts with the difficulties that the future housing law is encountering in Spain, stuck precisely because of the dispute between PSOE and United We Can to agree on a draft and send it to Congress, where in addition the center-right parties do not even want to hear about a income control. The situation is difficult to extrapolate (as shown by the fact that the Netherlands already had 80% of houses in the regulated market, while in Spain it is estimated that social rent is barely 2.5%) and the new measure is not applied. it corresponds exactly to neither of the two proposals being debated by the coalition government. Inasmuch as it legally limits what rents can raise, it is closer to the proposal of Podemos – which not only wants to limit increases, but also forces rents to be lowered to a maximum threshold in some areas – than that of the PSOE, based on tax incentives to the landlords who lower the price voluntarily.