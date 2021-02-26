The trajectory of the women’s rugby team begins to look like groundhog day. During the last four years, at this time, the Lionesses always play the two games of the misnamed European Championship (There is no such thing in rugby, since the teams considered top, both male and female, play the Six Nations, a closed tournament with its own codes, something that does not happen in any other mass sport). And they earn it.

Normally these titles have no value for practical purposes. Not even linking four in a row (seven in total) has served so that the upper echelons of international rugby, which is conducted as if it were the G-20, have considered reordering the scheme of the Old Continent and give them a chance in that aforementioned Six Nations that have shown to have a level to play (there are the victories against Scotland, Italy …).

Beat Russia (56-7) in the semifinals last Saturday, in the final of this (16:00), again against the Netherlands (as in 2016, 2018 and 2019, in 2017 it was not played due to the World Cup), yes there is an extra prize at stake. This time winning also means getting a place for the World Cup event next July in New Zealand. Whoever is proclaimed champion will have a ticket to the qualifier, in which they must play the semifinal against Ireland.

Pedro Escartín de Guadalajara will act as the stage, just like against Russia. They return to the convocation Paula Medín, the captain, and María Losada. Both key pieces of the third. In number 2, Cristina Blanco will be replacing the injured Margarita Rodríguez and Lide Erbina returns to the center of the line to make room for Alba Vinuesa on the right side. Iera Echebarria will wait on the bench, also recovered for the cause. The Lionesses have never lost to the Netherlands in nine games and José Antonio Barrio, the coach, believes their main rival is “themselves”. “If we play our game and give everything on the field, we have a chance of winning,” he predicts. “We cannot trust each other,” he warns. The World Cup is at stake.