Netherlands Italy streaming and live TV: where to see the final for the third place of the Nations League

NETHERLANDS ITALY STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 18 June 2023, at 3 pm The Netherlands and Italy will challenge each other at the De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, home of Twente, for the final for third and fourth place in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. In fact, the two national teams came out defeated in their respective semi-finals against Croatia and Spain who will play the final in the evening. Where to see Holland Italy live tv or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Here is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match between Holland and Italy will be visible in the clear and completely free and in HD on Rai 2. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 3 pm today, Sunday 18 June 2023, with commentary by Alberto Rimedio and Antonio Di Gennaro. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments from the experts. In addition, the match can also be seen via satellite on Sky Sports channels.

Netherlands Italy live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, streaming the Netherlands Italy match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone; and on the platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Match: Holland-Italy

Holland-Italy Date: Sunday 18 June 2023

Sunday 18 June 2023 Hours: 15

15 TV channel: Rai 2, Sky Sports

Rai 2, Sky Sports Streams: RaiPlay, SkyGo

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch the match between the Netherlands and Italy, but what are the likely line-ups for the match? Here they are:

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bijlow; Dumfries, Geertuida, Van Dijk, Aké; Wieffer, Koopmeiners, De Jong; Malen, Gakpo, Simons.

Italy (4-3-3): G.Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Toloi, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Zaniolo, Building, Church.