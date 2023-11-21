IIn the Dutch election campaign, a leading economic think tank has once again attracted attention: the Centraal Planbureau (CPB), the “Central Planning Office”, which, contrary to its name, does not plan but analyzes economic data. Before elections, the institute examines the individual parties’ programs to determine their economic consequences – and how much money they cost taxpayers.

Economy is not everything, the CPB also knows that, but the voter is given an argument as to where he should put the cross – as will be the case again this year when the vote for the second chamber in the fifth largest EU economy is coming up. “Election decisions put into perspective: 2025 to 2028,” reads the eleventh edition of the report, illustrated with a sharpened red pencil.

The path to the CPB leads to a neoclassical monument on the edge of the Hague city forest. On the first floor, cast in bronze, Jan Tinbergen, the institute’s first director, who died in 1994, looks into the central hall. Internationally, he is considered by many economists to be one of the founding fathers of modern macroeconometrics; in 1969 he received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his analytical models.

“All parties focus on the purchasing power of citizens and families”

On the Friday before the election, Pieter Hasekamp, ​​who has headed the CPB for almost four years, will be welcomed in an adjacent conference room. In an interview with the FAZ, he explains the main goals that his company strives to achieve. “The first is to concretize and compare the plans of political parties.” For example, if a party says it wants to do something about poverty, then the CPB asks: Will the party increase the minimum wage, by how much and when? “The second thing is that we map the budgetary and economic effects of the plans.” Because political plans are always trade-offs: not everything works and it doesn’t happen at the same time. For example, you could fight poverty or strengthen purchasing power – “but then that might come at the expense of the corporate world or economic growth,” says Hasekamp.









Wednesday’s election became necessary because the coalition led by the outgoing right-wing liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte fell out over immigration policy in July. It is Rutte’s fourth cabinet in 13 years as head of government. The emphasis has recently shifted. The programs for the 2021 election and the legislative period that is now coming to an end were “clearly characterized by expansive budget policy,” as Hasekamp says. “Now you see that most parties are trying to make some kind of cautious correction so as not to let the state finances get out of control.”







The second trend he mentions is the “really increased attention to livelihood security, especially purchasing power and poverty figures. All parties focus on the purchasing power of citizens and families.” In recent months, livelihood security (“bestaanszekerheid”) has also become one of the key words in the political debate – across party lines. At the same time, many parties are expecting higher burdens. Most of the parties that submitted data on their programs to the CPB want to impose higher taxes and levies on companies, including Rutte’s traditionally business-friendly VVD.

Focus on income and expenses

The CPB belongs to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, but sees itself shielded from political influences. Hasekamp names three factors that ensure this: the founding statutes, which grant formal independence. The 75-year tradition, i.e. the support of the public. And a supervisory commission with experts from administration, politics and science, among others.