The Dutch Prime Minister gave in. Mark Rutte announced, Friday, January 15, his resignation and that of his government, mired in a scandal of the tax administration which wrongly accused thousands of parents of fraud in family allowances.

Mark Rutte, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders, has said he will sort out ongoing affairs until the March elections, to avoid disrupting the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “The rule of law must protect its citizens from an almighty government. It has failed in a horrible way, said Mark Rutte at a press conference. Mistakes have been made resulting in a great injustice done to thousands of parents. “

Thousands of families have been falsely accused of fraudulent family allowances, before being forced to reimburse them, in some cases tens of thousands of euros. A situation which plunged some of the families into serious financial problems. Some have also been subjected to ethnic profiling. A handful of people booed Mark Rutte as he cycled out of government headquarters after announcing his resignation.

According to recent polls, his liberal-conservative party (VVD) could however be the first party again after the legislative elections of March 17, public opinion still largely supporting its management of the health crisis. “Our fight against the coronavirus continues”, assured Mark Rutte, adding that his resigning government “would do what is necessary in the interest of the country”.

The 53-year-old politician, who has led his third coalition government since coming to power in 2010, was facing mounting pressure, with his cabinet risking a possible vote of no confidence in parliament next week. According to Dutch media estimates, this child benefit scandal has affected around 26,000 parents.