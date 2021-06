Holland: The ‘Oranje’ arrives with many doubts, alternating a 4-3-3 with a 3-5-2 in search of finding the right key. Comes from drawing with Scotland and beat countries of a lower level such as Latvia or Gibraltar. Holland is a team with ease to markr, but he also receives goals regularly. Ukraine, Austria and Macedonia they will be your rivals in the Eurocup.

As to follow: Depay. The Lyon striker made a double that earned him the Netherlands to tie with Scotland.