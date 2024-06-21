The Netherlands and France are playing one of the most memorable matches of this first phase of the Euro Cup. The two debuted with a victory and are now fighting for first place in this group D. Mbappé, injured in the first game with a broken nose, must play with a protective mask and has started on the bench. The player who replaces him is Tchouameni, the Real Madrid midfielder, with which Deschamps has chosen to reinforce the midfield. Whoever wins will lead the group and will mathematically be in the round of 16. The two teams, favorites for the final victory, especially France, have not dazzled with their play, but they are delivering in terms of results.

Go to start Starts the match. Netherlands, 0-France, 0 One of the best matches of the Euro Cup on stage. France has great potential, but the Netherlands is a great team. Majority of Dutch spectators in Leipzig. Mbappé’s new mask. / Kai Pfaffenbach / REUTERS Mbappé, with his new mask A very brave eleven from the Netherlands Keep an eye on the good performance of Xavi Simons, who has become one of the best players on the team led by Ronald Koeman. Koeman’s Netherlands eleven Netherlands will play with the following eleven: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké, Frimpong; Reijnders, Schouten; Xavi Simons, Memphis and Gakpo. Mbappé, substitute and with a new mask The France star is not in a position to start. Mbappé does not start France will play with this starting eleven: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot; Marcus Thuram, Dembele and Griezmann. Netherlands-France, a great Euro Cup match Austria has defeated Poland in this group D of the Euro Cup, which closes the day with one of the best matches of the tournament, the one between the Netherlands and France. Welcome to this live.

