The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) has created a database for knives to better investigate stabbings, the institute reported on Tuesday. The NFI is concerned about knife use among young people. The police share these concerns.

The examined knives were confiscated during body searches or surrenders in the east of the Netherlands.

According to microspore researcher Martin Janssen, the knives are ‘getting bigger’. According to him, these are not kitchen knives, but ‘knives with saw serrations, chopping knives and so-called Rambo knives’. The initiators of the database are also impressed by the number of seized knives in the east of the Netherlands, namely about 900 in two years’ time. According to them, the idea that knife possession mainly occurs in the Randstad is therefore outdated.

Linking to criminal group

The database helps the NFI to determine what kind of knife was used in a stabbing. This can contribute to the burden of proof in criminal cases. The database can also be used to trace criminal organizations, for example by linking certain knives to a group. Based on this information, the police can search more specifically.

The NFI believes that the database is representative for the entire country, but would prefer to expand the current one.

On behalf of the police, Martin Sitalsing (Health and Safety portfolio holder) calls the NFI’s findings worrying. They are in line with concerns about increasing gun ownership and use by young people. “Police officers on the street experience daily that young people find it more and more normal to carry a weapon. Carrying guns should never be considered normal. If you have a weapon in your pocket, you are more likely to actually use it.”

