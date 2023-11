The polls have closed in the Netherlands. According to the first exit polls, the far right of Geert Wilders, who leads the Party for Freedom (PVV) is in the lead. According to initial projections, he would obtain 35 seats in Parliament. The coalition formed by the Greens (GroenLinks) and the Labor Party (Pvda) which could occupy 26 seats, follows at a distance. The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, a conservative party, would gain 23 seats.