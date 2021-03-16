More than 13 million people are called to the polls in the Netherlands in order to elect the 150 members of the Chamber of Deputies. The current prime minister, Mark Rutte, starts as a favorite but could require the support of other parties to form a government, according to polls.

The scheduled date for the elections is March 17, but due to the pandemic at least 1,600 polling stations out of a total of 9,200 opened two days earlier, this March 15, so that people considered risk groups and over 70 years can vote.

People line up to vote at ‘De Duif’, the Roman Catholic church in Prinsengrach, during the Netherlands elections on March 15, 2021. © Eva Plevier / Reuters

According to opinion polls, the current prime minister, Mark Rutte, representative of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD for its acronym in Dutch and with center-right ideology), is emerging as the most voted option in the process. If the forecasts are fulfilled, these elections would be the fourth that Rutte would win, who has been in charge of the country since 2010.

Rutte, 54, has gained greater visibility in the last year thanks to the handling of the pandemic, despite the fact that in late January the country went through violent demonstrations against the imposed restrictions. “If a political leader is visible in times of crisis, his appreciation by the voter increases,” reads a study published by the Office of Social and Cultural Planning (SCP, in its Dutch acronym), quoted by the Spanish newspaper El País.

Net als veel andere mensen read ik voortdurend bij. Zeker in mijn tien jaar als minister-president heb ik veel geleerd. Ik schreef er een stuk over:https://t.co/lKnTd3U7pw – Mark Rutte (@markrutte) March 15, 2021

It seems that the current prime minister was also able to overcome another obstacle in the face of public opinion, when in the same month of January he resigned his Cabinet after a scandal for alleged racial discrimination in the delivery of aid for children was known.

According to experts consulted by the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, Rutte stands as an intelligent leader and with the talent to build and maintain unlikely alliances. For his critics, he is more interested in power than in principle, since on several occasions he has yielded to the extreme right on issues such as immigration, country values ​​and integration.

Rutte’s party would not reach an absolute majority, according to polls

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has a government system based on a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system. Parliament is made up of 150 deputies and, for a party to form a government, it requires a majority of 76 seats.

According to opinion polls, Rutte’s political organization could win between 37 and 41 seats, a figure higher than the 33 seats won in the 2017 elections.

For now, behind Rutte, the Freedom Party (PVV) of the far-right Geert Wilders is located in the polls, currently with 20 seats and which aspires to maintain that number according to opinion studies.

In addition, a fall is forecast for Thierry Baudet’s Forum for Democracy party, affected by accusations of racism and anti-Semitism after having won in the 2019 provincial elections.

“Rutte was losing in the polls before the pandemic. Conservative voters were flirting with the new far-right party, Forum for Democracy (FvD), but when it came to light that it harbored racists and later adopted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines, the majority of right-wing voters have returned home with Rutte, “Dutch political specialist Nick Ottens told Efe.

In total, 37 parties will be in contention (nine more than in the 2017 elections) bringing together a total of 1,579 candidates. Of the top 10 are women, a number that is set as a milestone for the country.

Some familiar faces are emerging among the applicants, including Rutte Wopke Hoekstra’s Finance Minister.

In the Netherlands, no party has the parliamentary majority required to form a government. As a result, they have been governed by coalitions for more than a century.

With EFE and Reuters