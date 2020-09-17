#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

It looks like stone with a bed of moss at the bottom. This young Dutchman, Bob Hendrikx, has designed a totally ecological coffin. Instead of the traditional structure, made of wood, the object consists of mushrooms. Considered to be one of nature’s greatest recyclers, the fungus helps break down the body more quickly, up to five times faster via this process. The human body is then transformed into new nutrients, for nature to flourish.



An invention called “Living Cocoon”

According to this Dutch student, “it is a means by which we no longer pollute the environment with the toxins contained in the body and all the things that go into the coffins”. For this coffin of a new kind, the prices are affordable. Count on average, 1500 euros.