A hostage situation occurred on Saturday, March 30, in the city of Ede, in the Netherlands. Although it lasted several hours, all the hostages were freed and the suspect was arrested by the Dutch Police.

The suspect was detained by Dutch police officers near the Petticoat Café, in the city of Ede, in the Netherlands.

The “confused” man had broken into that cafeteria in the early hours of Saturday and had threatened four people with a knife, whom he held hostage.

To cope with the drama, riot police and explosives experts unleashed a major deployment.

“It is a terrible situation for all these people. My concern and my thoughts are with them and their loved ones. I hope it is resolved quickly and safely,” declared the mayor of Ede, René Verhulst.

Streets in the area were evacuated, as were residents of 150 buildings near the cafe, and trains to the city, nearly 80 km (50 miles) from Amsterdam, had been cancelled.

However, the authorities clarified thator there were reasons to suspect a “terrorist mobile” and they announced on the social network

The last hostage has just been freed. One person has been arrested. We are unable to share any further information at this time.

Three people were released first, as shown by images from the public broadcaster NOS. They all left the building with their hands up. The fourth hostage was then released and the alleged kidnapper was arrested, who, wearing a balaclava mask, also left the building and surrendered to the police.

NOS footage showed a man kneeling on the ground with his hands behind his back, while officers restrained him with handcuffs.

Other similar incidents

Last year, a 27-year-old man, armed with two guns, took several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam for five hours. The end was dramatic when the suspect was run over by a police car while chasing the last hostage, who fled the store in desperation.

A similar event was recorded in 2019. It was a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht, which left four dead.

The most serious memory, related to a terrorist attack, occurred in 2004 when the anti-Islamist Dutch film director Theo van Gogh was shot and stabbed to death in Amsterdam by a man linked to a Dutch Islamist terrorist network.

With AFP and EFE