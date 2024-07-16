MEP In’t Veld: Von der Leyen hates the European Parliament

The head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen hates the European Parliament (EP), but it is important for her to be a member of the Council of Europe. This was stated by the outgoing MEP from the Netherlands Sophie in’t Veld, her words are reported by the agency Politico.

“It is clear how important it is for von der Leyen to be a member of the European Council and to be close to the government leaders. She hates the European Parliament. Moreover, she will not spend a minute there more than is strictly necessary,” the MP said.

She also noted that the head of the EC is not “a big fan of control and accountability.”

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen cancelled a visit of the European Commission to Hungary due to the behavior of the Prime Minister of the Republic Viktor Orban. This decision has no precedent in the history of the EU.