Netherlands Czech Republic streaming and live TV: where to see the 2021 Europeans match

NETHERLANDS CZECH REPUBLIC STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 27 June 2021, at 6 pm Holland and the Czech Republic will compete in Budapest, a match valid for the round of 16 of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). Where to see Holland Czech Republic live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championship between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will be visible via satellite on Sky Sport channels (a subscription is required to see them). The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 6 pm today, Sunday 27 June 2021. Expected ample pre and post match.

Netherlands Czech Republic live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the match valid for Euro 2020 Holland Czech Republic will be visible on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game : Netherlands-Czech Republic

: Netherlands-Czech Republic Date: Sunday 27 June 2021

Sunday 27 June 2021 Schedule: 18

18 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 European Football Championship match Netherlands Czech Republic, but what are the probable line-ups of today’s match? Here they are:

Netherlands (3-5-2): Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. de Jong, Van Aanholt; Weghorst, Depay

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1): Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Kadeřábek; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP