The crosses of the second round of the Eurocup continue this Sunday with two duels to life or death. The first of them will face one of the teams that has left the best sensations in the group stage, the Netherlands, with the Czech Republic.
This will be the third time that both teams meet in a European Championship and things could not be more even with a victory for each team and three goals for each. The Netherlands and the Czech Republic were paired in the same group at Euro 2000 with victory for the oranje (1-0) and at Euro 2004 they also shared the group and on that occasion it was the Czechs who took the three points (2 -3).
The winner of this tie will face the winner of Wales – Denmark in the quarterfinals.
MEETING INFORMATION
When and what time is the Netherlands – Czech Republic? The round of 16 between these two teams will be on Sunday June 27 at 6:00 p.m. in Spain (11:00 in Mexico and 1:00 in Argentina).
Where is the Netherlands – Czech Republic located? The match will be played at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, with a capacity to accommodate 68,000 spectators and is the only one in the European Championship in which there are no capacity limits.
On which TV channel can I watch the Netherlands – Czech Republic? On Spain can be seen through Four. On Mexico it will be broadcast by Sky HD. On Argentina, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Venezuela can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in state United on ESPN, fuboTV, PrendeTV and TUDN Radio.
Where can I watch the Netherlands – Czech Republic online? For those who prefer to watch the game online, they can do so at Spain via Mitele. On Mexico on Blu To Go Video Everywhere. On Argentina, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. And in state United on ESPN App.
What was the last result between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic?
The last time these two teams met was in qualifying for Euro 2016. The Czech Republic won 2-3 at the Amsterdam Arena thanks to own goals from Kaderabek, Josef Sural and Van Persie. Huntelaar and Van Persie were the Dutch scorers.
LAST NEWS
NETHERLANDS
The Netherlands have had a great group stage of the European Championship showing that they can go far in this tournament and have slipped into the second group of favorites to be proclaimed champion on July 11. The Dutch team was first in group C and although Ukraine put fear in their bodies for a few minutes, they have been a solid team during this first phase.
The Oranje team is one of the few that has had full victories together with Belgium and Italy, with eight goals scored in favor and two against.
FranK de Boer will not be able to count on forward Luuk de Jong who injured his internal knee ligament during training and will miss the Eurocup. Also low is Donny van de Beek who could not even debut in the competition also due to injury.
CZECH REPUBLIC
The Czech Republic has qualified for these round of 16 being one of the four best thirds. The Central European team entered the third day as the leader but after falling at Wembley they fell behind England and Croatia in Group D with four points, the same as the Croats and ahead of Scotland.
The Czechs have conceded two goals against and scored three, all of them the work of Patrik Schick who scored the Euro Cup goal from 49 meters and is one of the players to watch in the game.
For this match, the coach Jaroslav Silhavy will not be able to count on Jan Boril who is sanctioned for accumulating yellow cards or the injured Jirí Pavlenka who misses the entire European Championship.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay and Malen
Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderábek; Soucek, Holes; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
FORECAST
The Netherlands came to this European Championship as one of the possible candidates for the title and in the group stage they have reaffirmed that role. Frank de Boer’s team is the favorite to be in the quarterfinals, but in a match where you play all or nothing, every little detail can condemn you, and we have already seen how Ukraine was about to surprise on the first day. Even so, for individual quality and as a block, the Dutch team should be in the fourth.
Result: Netherlands 2-1 Czech Republic
