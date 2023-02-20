because of that Moscow refuses to grant visas to diplomats from the Netherlands, He announced that he had decided to close the consulate in Russia and, likewise, expel again several employees of the Russian embassy suspected of espionage.

The Dutch government has already notified the diplomats concerned this weekend that they must leave the Netherlands within two weeksafter bilateral talks have stalled, according to a letter sent to the Dutch Parliament by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The Dutch Executive assured that it will only allow Moscow to place in the Netherlands “the same number of diplomats” that The Hague may have in its embassy in Russia, which means that “several Russian diplomats will have to leave” the Dutch territory.

Negotiations with Russia on the conditions under which new employees can be sent to diplomatic and consular posts “They have not been successful so far because Russia continues to try to covertly place new intelligence officers in the Netherlands under diplomatic cover.” assured.

“This is unacceptable for the Netherlands. The lack of personnel is putting pressure on the functioning of the Dutch diplomatic representations in Russia (…) due to the fact that Russia refuses to grant a visa to new employees with diplomatic status, the temporary closure of the consulate general is inevitable”lamented Hoekstra.

The General Consulate of the Netherlands in St. Petersburg will temporarily close its doors after the end of the working day this Monday, while the embassy in Moscow will remain open and will assume the tasks of the consulatedespite the fact that its operation has been reduced in recent months due to the lack of diplomats.

Russia’s trade office in The Hague was closed

Besides, The Hague also decided to close the Russian trade office in Amsterdam. starting this tuesday “a countermeasure against Russia in response to continued violations of international humanitarian law” in Ukraine, Hoekstra writes.

This office derives from the statute of commercial representation signed in 1977 between the USSR and the Netherlands, for which the Dutch Government decides to temporarily suspend this treaty due to the war in Ukraine. “This means that Russia will have to withdraw its employees from this office and cease its activities”he pointed.

The consulate general will close its doors in St. Petersburg starting this Monday.

In March 2022, and in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian spies attached to Russian representations in the Netherlands“under diplomatic cover”a decision to which Moscow responded with the expulsion of 15 Dutch diplomats.

Relations between the Netherlands and Russia they have been tense years before the invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

The downing of the Malaysian MH17 plane in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, which caused 298 deaths -mostly Dutch passengers-, has been the reason for several altercations between the two countries, since the results of several international investigations They hold Moscow responsible for the delivery of the missile launcher buk who fired at the planealthough Russia has always denied its relationship with that tragedy.

*With information from EFE