Office of ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, in London | Photo: Disclosure/ByteDance

The Dutch government announced on Tuesday (21) that work phones received by government employees will be configured so that only pre-approved apps can be installed, avoiding those “sensitive to spying”, such as the social network TikTok.

The Secretary of State, Alexandra van Huffelen, announced in a letter to the Dutch Parliament that she is immediately advised against using these platforms on the work phones of all civil servants due to the risk of “espionage” and that, in the short term, cell phones received by public servers will be blocked from downloading applications considered to be risky.

There are around 140,000 civil servants in the Netherlands, although it’s not clear how many actually have a business phone separate from their personal cell phone.

The Executive of Prime Minister Mark Rutte thus complies with the recommendations of the Dutch General Intelligence Service (AIVD), which warned him of the greater risk of spying on government phones where applications are installed “administered by countries with an offensive cyber program aimed at Dutch interests”, which includes China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In this way, applications of American origin, such as Instagram and Facebook, are not included in the list of dangerous applications.

With this decision, the Netherlands follows other countries and institutions that have already announced restrictions on TikTok, such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States and the European Commission itself.