41 ‘



Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).



41 ‘



Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



41 ‘



Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.



40 ‘



Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range is too high.



39 ‘



Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (Austria).



39 ‘



Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



37 ‘



Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Austria).



37 ‘



Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



36 ‘



Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria).



36 ‘



Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



35 ‘



Martin Hinteregger (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.



3. 4′



Xaver Schlager (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



3. 4′



Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).



32 ‘



Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.



32 ‘



Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).



30 ‘



Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria).



30 ‘



Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



28 ‘



Attempt blocked. Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.



24 ‘



Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high.



2. 3′



Stefan Lainer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



2. 3′



Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Netherlands).



twenty’



Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Austria).



twenty’



Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Marten de Roon (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



14 ‘



Michael Gregoritsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



14 ‘



Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).



13 ‘



Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.



eleven’



Gooooool! Holland 1, Austria 0. Memphis Depay (Holland) converted the penalty with a right-footed shot.



10 ‘



David Alaba (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



10 ‘



Penalty conceded by David Alaba (Austria) after a foul in the penalty area.



9 ‘



VAR Decision: Netherlands Penalty.



8 ‘



Penalty in favor of the Netherlands. Denzel Dumfries was fouled in the box.



4′



Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria).



4′



Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



1′



Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



1′



Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).



The first part begins.



0 ‘

