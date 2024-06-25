Austria has taken the lead on the scoreboard against the Netherlands after Malen conceded an own goal as soon as the match began in the 5th minute. The two teams, who are facing each other on the third day of the group stage of the Euro Cup, they are already practically qualified for the round of 16, but they have jumped to the Olympic Stadium in search of a victory that will allow them to secure a more accessible crossing in the next round. The Netherlands comes to this third match as the leader of Group D with four points, but tied with France, who is also playing, against Poland. Austria is third with three points and Poland fourth with zero.

