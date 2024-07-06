After a respectable playing career that took him to Willem II in Tilburg, among others, Frank Brugel unexpectedly became an influential figure in Dutch football. When he started accompanying his son Jordy to youth games with WDS’19 in Breda on Saturdays, one of his teammates caught his eye. Jordy, a goalkeeper like his father, hardly conceded goals. This was also due to the player in front of him. The small central defender even drove his team’s attacking play and scored goals. He was everywhere on the pitch. His name was: Virgil van Dijk.