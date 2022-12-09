Soccer World Cup

Accurate ambush of the Netherlands, which is already in the quarterfinals

“We dominate,” said Gregg Berhalter, “but football is cruel.” The United States coach left the Khalifa Stadium convinced that his team had done everything right. Impeccably well, perhaps, but at times and in places irrelevant to the outcome of the game, smoothly conquered by the Netherlands in the course of a series of ambushes very well conducted by De Jong, Depay, Gakpo and the striker Dumfries.

The organization contributed more to America’s prosperity than its players. Through the well-developed scaffolding of the 4-3-3, the midfielders Musah, Adams and McKennie rose, three players with great limitations who with their selection become competent operators, confident to manage the game in all orders but insufficient to lead your team to the top of the last big step. There the Netherlands waited for him. The nation that created the model that the Americans now exploit has renounced its application in Qatar. Their coach, Louis van Gaal, made the trip there and is now back, with three central defenders and two pivots, without shame or fear of public opprobrium. The fans judge him rigorously. They demand more self-confidence, more audacity, less prudence. But the players are well trained in inhibition. No one in the selection is clear of the calculator.