The new Dutch ambassador to Russia is the former coordinator of the MH17 crash case, Hilles Pluch. Writes about it RIA News…

“The Netherlands has appointed a new ambassador to the Russian Federation. This is Mr. Hilles Beskhor Plukh, “the kingdom’s embassy in Moscow told the agency.

As the diplomatic mission clarified, the diplomat has not yet arrived in Russia.

It is known that before that, Plukh was ambassador to Serbia and Israel.

In 2014-2015, the diplomat worked as Chargé d’Affaires, Temporary Representative of the Netherlands in the Palestinian Authority, in addition, he headed the Eastern European Department of the European Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, and was also a coordinator on the consequences of the MH17 plane crash.

