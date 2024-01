Temporary Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The government of the Netherlands announced this Friday (19) the death of a Dutch baby in the missile attack carried out this week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against the city of Erbil, capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and summoned the Iranian ambassador to the country to ask for explanations.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said she spoke this Friday with the Iranian regime's chancellor, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, to ask for clarification on the death of the Dutch child in the attacks in Erbil.

“The death of a young child, less than one year old, is truly heartbreaking. We deeply sympathize with the family and the other victims of this attack. We are providing consular assistance to the family during this difficult time. I condemn strongly against Iran's attacks on Erbil,” Slot said.

The minister made the announcement in a brief statement, in which she did not go into detail about the identity of the affected family.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced on Tuesday (16) that it had struck targets linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and “spies of the Zionist regime” with ballistic missiles. [se referindo a Israel]” in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Tehran stated that the site in Iraqi Kurdistan attacked with missiles was the “center of espionage operations and planning of terrorist actions of the Zionist entity in the region and, especially, in our country.”

After the strikes, the Iraqi government denied that the missile attack targeted a headquarters of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, as Tehran claims, and said it would file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council about this “Iranian aggression against residential targets insurance, which caused at least four civilian casualties.”