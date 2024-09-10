Mexico City.– In a highly entertaining match, the Netherlands and Germany national teams drew 2-2 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, corresponding to Group A3 of the Nations League.

The home side opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Tijani Reijnders, who took advantage of Ryan Gravenberch’s assist in the 5th minute.

The Mannschaft struggled to recover and at times struggled against the constant attacks of the home team. It was not until the 38th minute that Deniz Undav made it 1-1.

In the second half, Germany looked more dangerous and at 45+3′ Joshua Kimmich scored at the far post to turn the score around.

But Ronald Koeman made some adjustments and in the 51st minute, Ryan Gravenberch stole the ball in German territory, which ended in Denzel Dumfries’ goal, after Brian Brobbey’s cross, to make it 2-2. Brobbey was a real nightmare for the German defence, especially for centre-back Jonathan Tah, who resorted to hand-to-hand combat to try to stop the Ajax striker. With this result, Julian Nagelsmann’s team leads the Group with 4 points, the same as the Dutch, but they have conceded two more goals than the Germans. The next matchday, on October 11, Germany will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Netherlands will do the same against Hungary.