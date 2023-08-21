Together, countries must donate 61 fighter planes; Last Russian attack on the country took place on Saturday (19.Aug)

The Netherlands and Denmark announced this Sunday (20.Aug.2023) that they will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help fight the war against Russia. Both countries that will make the donation are part of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The donation was confirmed after a visit by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to European countries. The first deliveries are scheduled for early 2024.

Denmark will donate 19 F-16 jets to be delivered by the end of 2024, while the Netherlands will donate 42 of its fighter jets to Ukraine, according to Zelensky.

In addition to aid in fighting the war, another reason for donations is the renewal of the air fleet that both countries are doing, changing the F-16 to the more modern F-35 model.

In his profile on X (ex-Twitter), Zelensky published a photo with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and stated that he is working to expedite the receipt of combat aircraft. She also claimed to be “discussing the possibility of expanding training missions”.



Playback/Twitter @ZelenskyyUa Zelensky during a visit to Denmark, where he met with the country’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, to discuss the donation of F-16 planes

In another publication, the Ukrainian president also thanked Joe Biden, the US Chief Executive, for his “unwavering support”.

THE F-16 MODEL

According to the US Air Force, institution for which the plane was originally developed, the 1st flight of the F-16 model was launched in December 1976. Since that year, it has been used in more than 25 countries.

All F-16s delivered since November 1981 have structural architecture and systems improvements that enable precision strikes, night strikes, and beyond visual range intercept missions.

The cabin has a wide field of view and can accommodate 1 or 2 passengers. Its empty weight can reach almost 9 tons. Its top speed reaches approximately 2,500 km/h.

RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK ON SATURDAY

The announcement of the donation of fighter planes comes a day after a Russian missile attack on the city of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, which left 7 dead and more than 100 injured, including children.

The offensive took place at the moment when Zelensky was arriving in Sweden. The Ukrainian president has signed an agreement to allow Kiev to start producing Swedish CV-90 combat vehicles.